Chelsea are still monitoring Nottingham Forest defender Murillo who is valued at £55-£60m according to journalist Sami Mokbel.

It’s been another summer of change at Stamford Bridge with Enzo Maresca replacing Mauricio Pochettino in the dug out, whilst the Blues have also made seven summer signings.

Chelsea, who are currently in America on their pre-season tour recorded their first win under Maresca as they beat Club America 3-0 on Wednesday.

Chelsea still monitoring Murillo

The Blues are still in the market for a striker and a winger and have been strongly linked with a move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen this week.

However, it appears they are still keeping their eye open at the other end of the pitch and Mokbel has reported the club are still monitoring Forest defender Murillo who is valued at £55-60m.

Murillo impressed at Forest following his arrival from Corinthians last summer and established himself as one of the best young defenders in the league.

The 22-year-old made 36 appearances in all competitions as Forest beat the drop for the second consecutive season and if he remains at the club he will no doubt be a key player next season.

Murillo revealed in a recent interview with The Telegraph that he needed regular game time and staying at Forest for another season would enable him to mature as a player, but admitted eventually he wanted to play in the Champions League.

Chelsea have already signed Tosin Adarabioyo this summer, whilst teenage defender Aaron Anselmino is very close to completing a move from Argentine side Boca Juniors.

There simply isn’t room for any more defenders, although the club are trying to offload Trevoh Chalobah but it’s arguable if he does leave whether the Blues would actually need a replacement.