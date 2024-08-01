Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Ismaila Sarr from Marseille for a fee in the region of £12.6m.

Sarr returns to England after just one season in France and has penned a five year contract at Selhurst Park, which sees him become Oliver Glasner’s third signing of the window.

The 26-year-old will help bolster the attacking ranks at Palace following the departure of Michael Olise, and he’s the second attacking reinforcement after Daichi Kamada’s arrival on a free transfer from Lazio.

Palace complete Sarr signing

It’s been reported that Palace have been long term admirers of Sarr, who spent four years at Watford and they have now finally landed their man.

Sarr is predominantly a right winger, but he can also play on the left and through the middle, with that versatility likely to appeal to Glasner as he looks to rebuild the Palace attack following Olise’s move to Bayern Munich.

The Senegal international said he was delighted to be at the club and that he’s going to work hard on and off the pitch for the team and the fans.

“I am very happy to be here because Crystal Palace is a great club,” he told Crystal Palace’s website.

“Thanks to the coach and the Sporting Director they told me about their project, and I accepted because it is a good project.