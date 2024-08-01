Curtis Jones insists he loves Jurgen Klopp after he was accused of disrespecting the German with comments about new boss Arne Slot.

It’s been a quiet window for Liverpool and the club have yet to make any signings with start of the season just over two weeks away.

Slot, who faces the huge task of filling Klopp’s shoes is currently in America on Liverpool’s pre-season tour, as preparations for the new campaign heat up.

Jones insists he loves Klopp

Jones had said that he’s the happiest he’d been under Slot and that he preferred the new style of play, which led to some accusing him of being disrespectful to Klopp.

Following Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday Jones cleared things up and insisted he had nothing but love for his former boss.

“The principles are always the same, we want to work hard, press, dominate teams, that’s what I think came across a little bit wrong,” Jones said.

“I’d like to say now on this, I’ve seen things that it seemed like I was disrespectful in a way.

“But Jurgen knows I’d never be that kid. He knows how much I love him, that I love all of his staff.

“It was just me saying that how I’m going to play now is a little bit of a change.

“He’s given me the platform and belief in myself to know I’m a kid who can step up as well, I’m not just a kid who’s just a squad lad, I can really be counted on. “I don’t want to take away anything from him and get that across.”

The 23-year-old could be set for a prominent role under Slot next season, and since making his debut for the club in 2019 he’s won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Last season Jones made 36 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing three assists.