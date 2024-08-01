Former Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare dies

Former Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has passed away aged 60.
Shakespeare was receiving treatment after being diagnosed with cancer back in October 2023.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Craig Shakespeare, ‘SHAKEY’,” a statement published by the League Managers Association on behalf of his family read.
“Craig passed away peacefully this morning at home surrounded by his family.
“Whilst the family are immensely proud of his footballing achievements as both a player and a coach, to us, his family, he will always primarily be a loving and loved husband, father, son, brother and uncle.
“The loss is devastating to us all and we would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly difficult time as we try to come to terms with, and mourn, the loss of a very special person.
“The family would like to thank and acknowledge the many prayers and good wishes sent during the past few difficult months, many of which we were unable to respond to but all meant a lot to Craig and the family.”
Shakespeare represented Walsall, Sheffield Wednesday, West Bromwich Albion, Grimsby Town, Scunthorpe United, Telford United and Hednesford Town during his playing days as a midfielder between 1981 and 2000.
After hanging up his boots, he became a coach, most famously working on Claudio Ranieri’s staff during Leicester City’s 2015/16 Premier League title-winning campaign before taking the manager’s job at the King Power Stadium in 2017.
Shakespeare, who was born in Birmingham in October 1963, also coached the likes of Watford, Aston Villa and Norwich City, while also working under Sam Allardyce at Everton between December 2017 and May 2018, and with the England national team.