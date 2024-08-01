Former Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare dies

Former Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has passed away aged 60.

Shakespeare was receiving treatment after being diagnosed with cancer back in October 2023.

Shakespeare represented Walsall, Sheffield Wednesday, West Bromwich Albion, Grimsby Town, Scunthorpe United, Telford United and Hednesford Town during his playing days as a midfielder between 1981 and 2000.

After hanging up his boots, he became a coach, most famously working on Claudio Ranieri’s staff during Leicester City’s 2015/16 Premier League title-winning campaign before taking the manager’s job at the King Power Stadium in 2017.

Shakespeare, who was born in Birmingham in October 1963, also coached the likes of Watford, Aston Villa and Norwich City, while also working under Sam Allardyce at Everton between December 2017 and May 2018, and with the England national team.