Anwar El Ghazi, the Dutch Muslim attacker and former Premier League star, has won his legal battle against FC Mainz for wrongful termination of his contract.

The case centred around a social media post by El Ghazi in support of Palestine, which led to his controversial dismissal from the German club.

El Ghazi became the first player to be sacked by a club over a social media post in favour of Palestine. Initially, FC Mainz suspended him for his Instagram post, claiming that the content violated the club’s policies.

However, the club later lifted the suspension, stating that El Ghazi regretted his post and expressed remorse.

Contrary to FC Mainz’s statement, El Ghazi publicly refuted the club’s claim, maintaining that he had no regrets about his post.

This led to further tensions and ultimately resulted in the termination of his contract by FC Mainz. The dismissal left El Ghazi without a club, but he immediately began fighting a legal battle behind the scenes.

Yesterday, El Ghazi announced his victory in the wrongful termination case against FC Mainz. As part of the resolution, both parties agreed to mutually terminate his contract, marking the end of a tumultuous period for the player.

Following his legal triumph, former Premier League side Cardiff City officially announced the signing of Anwar El Ghazi. The player expressed his gratitude towards the club and its fans for their support and acceptance.

In a heartfelt statement on his Twitter account, El Ghazi shared his optimism for the future and his commitment to his new club:

“So, surely with hardship comes ease. After the darkness of the last few months, I look forward to this new chapter at Cardiff. I am grateful to the club and manager for giving me this opportunity and accepting me for who I am without question and the amazing players and fans for welcoming me so warmly.”

“I will forever remember your faith and love. Whatever the outcome, I will give my all for you on the pitch and do my best to deliver success and happiness. May the coming months bring prosperity and peace for all, including those in Gaza.”

