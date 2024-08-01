Forward wants to leave Leeds in order to save his international career

Leeds United have lost a number of players this summer after they failed to win promotion to the Premier League.

Archie Gray has gone to join Tottenham this summer while Crysencio Summerville is heading to the London Stadium to join West Ham United.

Another key player is now considering leaving the Whites this summer in order to save his international career.

According to MilanLive.it, Wilfried Gnonto is attracting interest from Italian clubs Genoa and Parma.

The player is now ready to leave the club and move to Serie A in order to revive his international career.

After joining Leeds United in 2020, Gnonto played consistently and earned his place in the national team squad under former manager Roberto Mancini.

However, under current manager Luciano Spalletti, Gnonto has lost his place in the Italy national team.

The player is thinking about leaving Elland Road during this window since he wants to rejoin the Italy squad and he feels playing for Leeds United would make it difficult for him to earn a place in the national team.

Gnonto, who is prepared to quit Leeds, has caught the attention of both Genoa and Parma and they both are serious about signing him this summer.

His departure would take manager Daniel Farke back in the transfer market to search for his replacement.

It would be a massive blow to the Whites but if they could get a good amount for the player, they would happily take the offer.