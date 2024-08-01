Conor Gallagher has rejected Chelsea’s offer of a new three year deal for the second time according to The Athletic.

The midfielder’s future has been a topic of conversation for a number of months given he’s into the final twelve months of his contact at Stamford Bridge.

It was reported on Wednesday evening that Chelsea and Atletico Madrid had reached an agreement on a deal worth €40m and the La Liga outfit are now waiting for the 24-year-old to make a decision.

Gallagher rejects new Chelsea deal

The Athletic have reported that Gallagher turned down Chelsea’s offer of a two year deal with the option of a further 12 months, and also rejected an offer in June.

The report adds the deal included a pay rise for Gallagher, which would have seen him earn wages “comparable” to the highest midfield earners at the club.

— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 31, 2024

Ben Jacobs has also added that Aston Villa had a club record bid accepted for Gallagher in June but he decided to remain at Chelsea, and the Blues are thought to prefer a sale abroad.

Gallagher is currently on holiday following his exploits with England at Euro 2024 and along with Cole Palmer and Marc Cucurella won’t be joining up on the pre-season tour of America.

The England international has been at the club since the age of eight and has come through the ranks to establish himself in the first team.

Gallagher, who was a key player for Mauricio Pochettino last season captained the side for large parts of the campaign in the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell, and is very much a fan favouirte among the Stamford Bridge faithful.

There’s a possibility he could choose to run his contract down and leave on a free transfer, but the Blues will be desperate to avoid a repeat of what happened with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.