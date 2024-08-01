“He’s on his way” – Sky Sports journalist has exciting West Ham transfer update

West Ham United are set to complete another signing as Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has provided an update that the fans will love to hear.

Julen Lopetegui is making some big moves in the market and his latest move could see Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville join the Hammers.

After completing the signings of Max Kilman, Max Guilherme and Wes Foderigham, the Hammers are set to make a statement signing.

Summerville, who scored 20 goals in the Championship last season along with nine assists for the Whites, is set to join the Hammers in a move that could rise to £34million if all add-ons are met, as reported by West Ham Football.

The Dutchman is set to undergo a medical to become Lopetegui’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

While talking to GiveMeSport, Sky Sports reporter Sheth provided the following update:

“Yeah, this one is almost done now. West Ham United have agreed a deal with Leeds United over the signing of Crysencio Summerville.

“As we record this, we think he’s on his way now even for a medical with West Ham United. I think West Ham United are at their pre-season tour in the United States until the early part of next week, and even though there’s not much time between now and the end of that tour, it’s still hoped that West Ham United can get everything done with Crysencio Summerville that he can actually after that medical is sorted, after those personal terms have all been finalized, he’ll fly out to the United States for a however short period of time, but to be involved with his new teammates and just get acclimatized and integrated into that first team squad.

“But that one looks really, really close now.”

Summerville will transfer the West Ham attack

The Hammers are getting one of the best players in England, who can score goals as well as create them for his teammates.

He was the reason Leeds came close to winning promotion to the Premier League last season.

The prospect of him playing with Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus in the Hammers attacking line is going to be exciting for the West Ham faithful, who are looking forward to an attacking brand of football after David Moyes’ departure.

It is going to be a statement signing from Lopetegui, who will look to build on West Ham’s top half finish in the Premier League last season.