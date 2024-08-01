Kieran Trippier is set to rejoin the Newcastle United squad next week following his post-Euro 2024 summer break.

The 33-year-old defender helped the Three Lions reach the final in Germany over the summer and is yet to report back to club duties as he takes an extended rest.

However, Trippier caused a stir last week as he was spotted in Newcastle Airport on the Friday afternoon, checking into a flight to Dubai. The full-back then posted a photograph on Instagram with Al Ettifaq head of scouting Thomas Spring with the caption ‘good meeting’.

Spring has been with Al Ettifaq since January after leaving MLS side New York Red Bulls and worked for six years at Bournemouth during Eddie Howe’s time on the south coast.

Trippier — who earns £120k per week according to Capology — has been heavily linked with a transfer to the Saudi Pro League this summer but according to Howe, the player’s meeting purely on a ‘personal’ basis.

“It is difficult for me to comment on,” said Howe (via the Shields Gazette). “For Kieran, he is on holiday and he is having down time after exploits with the national team. Yeah, he has total freedom to enjoy his holiday. The picture in question is a personal relationship, I don’t think it is related to any club.”

Trippier is due to link back up with the Newcastle squad upon their return from a week-long tour of Tokyo.

Asked if Trippier will be back with his teammates next week, Howe responded: “Yeah, absolutely.”