Leeds United have submitted a bid for Fenerbahce winger Ryan Kent, according to reports.

The Whites have been in the thick of the summer transfer window action, with the likes of Archie Gray, Luis Sinisterra and Glen Kamara all leaving for big fees, while Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle and Joe Rothwell have been among their most eye-catching signings.

Leeds look on the verge of losing another star with Fabrizio Romano reporting that West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign winger Crysencio Summerville in a £25m-plus-add-ons transfer.

??? Crysencio Summerville to West Ham, here we go! Deal in place between clubs for package in excess of £25m with add-ons. Summerville agreed on long term deal and he also spoke to Lopetegui ahead of move. Leeds United accepted the proposal and he’s now set to sign. pic.twitter.com/dpzqyoYUfk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2024

Leeds are already at work searching for a replacement and according to reports in Turkey (via Football Fancast), Ryan Kent is in their sights.

Leeds submit Ryan Kent bid

A product of the Liverpool youth system, Kent now plies his trade with Istanbul giants Fenerbahce following a glittering spell with Rangers during which he notched 33 goals and 56 assists in 218 appearances across all competitions — winning Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup titles along the way.

Kent joined Fenerbahce last summer but endured a tough first season in Turkey, registering just one goal and two assists in 19 appearances.

The Turkish reports state that Leeds have already submitted a €3m (£2.5m) bid for the 27-year-old who, to date, has 38 goals and 64 assists to his name across his senior club career.