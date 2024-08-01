Leeds will have to pay around £20m if they want to sign Gabriel Sara

Leeds United are actively looking to strengthen their squad in the ongoing transfer window.

One of their main targets is Norwich City midfielder Gabriel Sara, especially with the expected sale of their left-winger Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United this summer.

Transfer expert Graeme Bailey has indicated to LeedsUnited.News that securing Sara’s services will require a significant investment of £20 million.

Despite the hefty price tag, Leeds are determined to bring in the 25-year-old midfielder, who impressed in the Championship last season with 13 goals and 12 assists in 46 league appearances.

Bailey mentions that Leeds manager Daniel Farke is a big fan of Sara’s talent, who has a current market value of €18m (£15m). However, Bailey also acknowledges that the high fee makes the transfer challenging.

He said:

“Farke would like to sign Gabriel Sara but a deal looks tough. He will cost around the £20m mark.”

Leeds’ pursuit of the Brazilian midfielder highlights their dedication to improving their squad for the upcoming season.

Having narrowly missed out on Premier League promotion after a 0-1 loss to Southampton in the playoff finals last season, the Yorkshire club will be aiming to make another push to a return to the top flight.