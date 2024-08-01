Exclusive: Liverpool remain interested in international ace – Romano

Liverpool enjoyed a pre-season victory over Premier League rivals Arsenal overnight, and Arne Slot would surely have been pleased by what he saw from his players.

The Dutchman has come into the club as the replacement for Jurgen Klopp, and many would say that he’s on a hiding to nothing, given how popular the German was during his tenure at Anfield.

He’s already shown the supporters that he can get a tune out of essentially the same squad that he inherited, without yet adding to what he already has in situ.

Liverpool still want Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon

With only a fortnight left before the 2024/25 season kicks off in earnest, but a month until the transfer window closes, Slot has to decide if he wants the club to try and bring in new players before the first fixture, or to leave things until the 11th hour but with an idea of what positions he wants covering.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there’s one controversial deal that could still take place if the conditions are right.

“I’m receiving lots of questions on Anthony Gordon guys, but I was only told that Liverpool discussed several potential swap deals in June, not the specific values that have been mentioned elsewhere in the media,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“I don’t have confirmation on the numbers being talked about but, for sure Liverpool wanted Gordon and they remain interested in the player, considering him an excellent winger.

“Let’s see what Liverpool will do this month, but appreciation for Gordon remains; I’m 100% sure of that.”

News of the Reds continued interest in Gordon is bound to concern Newcastle supporters, and fans of the player’s former club, Everton, aren’t likely to be too enamoured either.

At present the status quo hasn’t changed and the England ace remains on Tyneside, with Eddie Howe arguably hoping he can still call upon the services of the player in a month’s time once the window has closed for business.