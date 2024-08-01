Jarell Quansah says he hasn’t felt any ‘imposter syndrome’ following his breakthrough season with Liverpool.

The 21-year-old was brought into the first team picture amid a spate of injuries and suspensions in defence under former boss Jurgen Klopp, going on to make 33 appearances across 2023/24.

Quansah drew plenty of plaudits for his performances, including from Klopp, who called him ‘Virgil 2.0’ in comparison to Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk.

The defender’s performances saw him called up to the provisional England squad ahead of Euro 2024, although he is yet to make his debut and didn’t make the squad which reached the final in Germany.

Nevertheless, Quansah’s stock is incredibly high.

Asked if he’s ever struggled to get his head around his newfound status, Quansah was very confident in his response.

“Never imposter [syndrome], nah,” Quansah said following Liverpool’s 2-1 friendly win over Arsenal in Philadelphia (via Liverpool Echo).

“Never anything like that. For me, I’ve always wanted to be a starting centre back for Liverpool so it’s never been I’ve landed here.

“You’ve all seen it as the last year but I’ve been working 16 years at Liverpool, grafting away which you probably don’t see. That’s always been my goal, that’s always been the plan.

“Definitely [my life has changed]. I knew that came with the job when I signed up for it. Just getting recognised around England, which is recognition of how well I’m doing to see I’ve got so many fans and people who idolise me. That’s always a good thing.

“I think you can figure it out yourself [what I’m trying to work on], I’m always looking at games back to see where I can improve. I’m not going to give anyone any secrets on what I’m working on. I’m still young, there’s a lot to improve on. That’s the best thing about it, I know I can be good at times but there’s so much potential and I need to keep working hard to fulfil it.

“I probably haven’t realised it how everyone would have thought I’d realised. It has not been a realisation of how I’ve done so far but a realisation that I’m capable of playing at the level and I can kick on so much better. There are so many things I can look back on last year and improve on. There are so many goals that I need to achieve, that’s the realisation.”