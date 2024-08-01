Sources confirm that very good news is on the way for Liverpool supporters

It’s been a very quiet summer transfer window for Liverpool Football Club, but some very good news for supporters is seemingly on the horizon.

Liverpool were known to be continuing talks to extend the contracts of club captain, Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

New coach, Arne Slot, is understood to have quickly approved the terms of the contract extensions of all three of his players.

Three Liverpool stars set to stay

Although CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the talks understand that no agreement has yet been reached, they have confirmed that all three players are prioritising staying with the Premier League club.

That will be music to the ears of Reds fans who perhaps are a little nervous about the first few months post-Jurgen Klopp.

Saudi Pro League outfits, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq continue to be linked with van Dijk and Egyptian King, Salah, however, neither player has shown an appetite to listen to their overtures at this point, despite the evident riches that might be available to them should they decide to ply their trade in the 68th best league in the world (TeamForm).

From Trent’s point of view, Real Madrid continue to be interested in his services, but Los Blancos are not considering making an offer to Liverpool for the Englishman whose contract expires in 2025.

The Spanish giants want to sign both Alphonso Davies and Alexander-Arnold for free in 2025.

If better contract offers than those which are on the table from Liverpool are received from a Premier League club, sources suggest that’s the only thing at this point which may change the players’ thoughts.

Though you can never say never in football, the pendulum certainly seems to have swung in Liverpool’s direction, and that’ll be a real boost to Slot as he attempts to win over the Anfield faithful.