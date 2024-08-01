Liverpool given “massive bid” message by Premier League manager over transfer target

Liverpool have still not started their transfer business this summer.

The Reds remain the only team in Europe’s top five leagues not to sign a player this summer.

The arrival of new manager Arne Slot has brought optimism around the club but the fans are concerned about their transfer business.

With just over two weeks left in the new Premier League season to start, the Reds have kept quiet and focused on the squad they have instead of new signings at the moment.

The Merseyside club hold an interest in Wolves winger Pedro Neto and it has been reported in the past by The Telegraph.

Now, Wolves manager Gary O’Neil has claimed that he wants Neto to stay at the club and there is nothing happening regarding his transfer away from Molineux at the moment.

However, if a massive bid comes in for him, he will not stand in his way for a move to a bigger club.

O’Neil was speaking to the E&S Wolves podcast when he mentioned the update about Neto.

“I know how good he is, and I know how well he would do at a big club,” said O’Neil.

“Obviously, I want our team here to be unbelievably successful. So I’m hoping that he stays.

“I think so (there’s a chance he stays). There’s nothing going on at this moment from anybody. He’s in a good spot, I’ve spoken to him about how we’re going to play and how it suits him and what a big part he’ll play in it.

“But of course, we’re all grown-ups while you’re having them conversations. If a massive bid comes from a top club then no one is going to stand in Pedro’s way.

“I’m confident that he will be here. Because we haven’t had anything really, that makes the club think that he won’t be. But of course, a lot of business can be done late.”

Pedro Neto can be the perfect Salah replacement at Liverpool

Neto would be the ideal signing for Liverpool but they will have to dig deep into their pockets to sign the Portugal international.

With uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future at the club, Neto could be the perfect long term replacement of the Egyptian attacker.

The pacey winger has experience in the Premier League and he has shown with his performances against the best teams in the league that he is good enough to perform at the top level.

The Reds would be concerned about his fitness issues though, with Neto having a history of missing games due to injuries.

If he can keep himself fit, he would be the rightful heir of the right-wing position at Anfield after Salah’s departure.