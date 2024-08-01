Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 26-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Italian club and he needs to move on this summer. Juventus will not want to lose him on a free transfer next year. According to football agent Stefano Caira from CalcioNapoli24, the player has been linked with clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and West Ham United.

Caira has revealed that the three English clubs were following him and it will be interesting to see if any of them come forward with an official proposal to sign the player. The Italian journalist believes that it’s unlikely that the three English clubs will sign the player in the end. He has tipped Napoli to make a late move for the Italian international winger.

He said: “He is an outgoing player. The technical plans have changed and evidently the new coach does not see him among the primary players. That said, if he continues to ask for a salary higher than €6m… I know that West Ham, Manchester United and Chelsea were following him. I guarantee you that West Ham would not even give him €6m. Chelsea cannot do crazy things and United would go for other profiles. Napoli? Maybe it could be the signing of August 30th.”

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Chiesa has shown his quality for club and country, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the three English clubs. He scored 10 goals last season.

Man United need a quality winger

Manchester United need more quality and depth in the wide areas. The Red Devils are expected to sell Jadon Sancho permanently and they will need a quality replacement. Chiesa will add goals and creativity to the side.

The 26-year-old could be tempted to try out a new challenge at this stage of his career and a move to Manchester United will be an exceptional opportunity. Meanwhile, Chelsea and West Ham are keeping tabs on him as well. Chelsea will need an upgrade on players like Noni Madueke, who were quite underwhelming last season. The Italian international certainly fits the profile.

At West Ham, he could complete their front three alongside Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus.

All three clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal done and the Italian will probably hope to join a club with the most exciting project.