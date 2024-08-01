Manchester United were reportedly keen on signing Jonathan Clauss earlier this summer.

The 31-year-old French international defender has now joined OGC Nice and a report from L’Equipe claims that the player has rejected an approach from Manchester United and opted to join the French outfit instead.

Clauss is a versatile fullback capable of operating as the right back as well as the left back. He would have been a useful player for Manchester United. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford and Manchester United will need to replace him adequately. The 31-year-old Frenchman would have been a superb acquisition.

Clauss joined OGC Nice last month for a fee of around €5 million. The defender has signed a two-year contract with the French outfit and the report states that the reason he chose to join them over Manchester United is because he felt at ease with their project.

Man United could use someone like Jonathan Clauss

It is fair to assume that the 31-year-old defender would not have been a key player for Manchester United next season. He would have been a squad option for them, and it makes sense for him to join a club where he will play regularly. He is a proven performer in Ligue 1 and he would certainly help OGC Nice improve on the pitch.

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them can be difficult to turn down for any player. However, the French international has chosen to prioritise his football over sitting on the bench at a big club.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can bring in a quality replacement for Wan-Bissaka if the Englishman decides to move on in the next few days.