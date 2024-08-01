Man United in talks to sign 23-year-old, club willing to sanction loan-to-buy deal

Manchester United want to sign the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte this summer.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has been linked with the move away from the French outfit and Manchester United United are locked in talks to sign him.

According to a report from L’Equipe, Manchester United have been in discussions with PSG for the midfielder for several weeks, but the two parties have not been able to secure an agreement.

PSG are prepared to send the midfielder out on loan this summer, provided there is a loan fee offered and a lucrative buy option included in the deal. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to accept those demands and sign the South American midfielder this summer.

There is no doubt that Manchester United need a quality defensive midfielder and the 23-year-old would be a superb acquisition. He is young enough to improve further and he could develop into a key player for the club.

Manuel Ugarte would be an upgrade on Casemiro

Casemiro was quite underwhelming for Manchester United last season and the Red Devils need to bring in an upgrade on him. Ugarte would be a quality long-term investment, and he could easily justify the outlay in the coming seasons. PSG paid around €60 million to sign him from Sporting CP and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to sanction his departure for a reasonable price.

He is not a key player for the French outfit and therefore Manchester United will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable amount. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, the midfielder will look for a fresh start and a move to the Premier League will be quite exciting. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down.