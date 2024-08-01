Man United consider loan move for midfielder Erik ten Hag called “dynamic”

Manchester United are now looking to make their third signing of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have already signed striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Leny Yoro, with the Premier League giants now expected to shift their focus in bringing a midfielder to Old Trafford.

Casemiro, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen all face an uncertain future at the club which makes it crucial for Erik ten Hag to bring in a new midfielder.

Man United also decided against the option to sign Sofyan Amrabat permanently from Fiorentina.

However, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Man United could make a move to sign Amrabat again this summer but in a loan move, just like they did last summer.

The 27-year-old featured in 21 Premier League matches for the Red Devils last season.

He failed to cement a regular place in the starting line up but showed flashes of his brilliance towards the end of the season and helped the club win the FA Cup against Manchester City.

At the end of last season, Man United had the option to sign Amrabat in a permanent move for £17 million but they decided against triggering that option.

The Premier League giants have no intention to pay the asking price being demanded by Fiorentina for the midfielder.

The Italian club now values Amrabat at £12.6m but the Red Devils are only interested in a loan move for the Moroccan international.

Man United manager admires Sofyan Amrabat

United boss ten Hag called the defensive midfielder “very dynamic” when the Red Devils completed a move to sign him last summer, as quoted by the official club website.

He would be delighted to have him again in his squad as the club needs a new addition in the midfield position.

Amrabat has the ability to play in the midfield as well as in the full-back position which could prove to be valuable for the Premier League club.