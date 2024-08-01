Man United suffer lengthy injury blows to Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United’s season has not even started yet and they have already been dealt a major blow with two of their players out with lengthy injuries.

The Red Devils suffered the injuries to new defensive signing Leny Yoro and striker Rasmus Hojlund in their preseason match against Arsenal in the United States of America.

On Saturday, the young Man United duo limped off against the Gunners in the first half and now they will be out for a long period.

According to Man United, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano, Yoro has suffered a fractured metatarsal in his left foot while Hojlund has suffered a hamstring strain.

The French defender is expected to be out for three months while the Denmark international striker will miss six weeks of action.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Manchester United confirm Leny Yoro is out for three months with a foot injury. Rasmus Højlund, out for 6 weeks with a hamstring problem. pic.twitter.com/5zKSBeJtfd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2024

The Red Devils will be without two of their key players for a lengthy period of time.

Their preparation for the new season has been affected by injuries once again.

The Red Devils went through a similar setback last summer when Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo got injured on their preseason tour and missed a large part of the season.

Last season, Erik ten Hag was unlucky to deal with so many different injuries and that hampered United’s season.

Man United only have three centre-back options to choose from right now in Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans as Lisandro Martinez is yet to resume training after his Copa America duties this summer.

Man United need another defensive addition

It shows that a new defender is desperately needed at the club and they should increase their efforts to sign Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

Not only will the Man United duo miss crucial matches in the Premier League but also the season opener Community Shield clash against Manchester City.

Yoro is expected to return in October while Hojlund is targeting a return in September after the international break.