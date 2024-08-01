Man Utd forward given ‘dynamite’ review by club veteran after Real Betis win

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has been given a ‘dynamite’ review from veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton following Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Real Betis.

Despite going 1-0 down early in San Diego, California, the Red Devils took a 3-1 half-time lead against their Spanish opposition, eventually holding on for a 3-2 victory.

It’s United’s second victory in four pre-season matches — also beating Rangers 2-0 — and a great way to bounce back from the 2-1 loss to Arsenal in Inglewood.

And the star man in Man Utd’s triumph was undoubtedly Diallo, who won the penalty for Marcus Rashford’s 18th-minute equaliser before putting his side in front with a powerful effort just six minutes later.

During his 62 minutes on the pitch, Diallo created a match-high three chances and won more duels (8) than any other player, while also completing two of three dribbles and having three touches in the opposition box.

“He was dynamite,” Heaton said of Diallo after the match (via BBC Sport).

“Since I have been here his ability has been incredible. Now you see more confidence and more belief and he is getting more game time, then you can see his game coming together.”

Heaton: It was fantastic to be out there

Heaton himself hasn’t played a competitive game since February 2023 and has only notched up three competitive appearances since joining Manchester United in 2021 — keeping a clean sheet in all three.

Now 38, Heaton’s opportunities to see the pitch again are numbered and he admitted it was ‘fantastic’ to be involved once again.

“It was fantastic to be out there. The feeling you get when you play is incredible. I love it,” said Heaton, who played the full 90 minutes but was culpable for the first Real Betis goal.

“Other than bounce (practice) games it has been a while since I had a proper 90 minutes. It felt quick at times but I built into the game.”