Enzo Maresca revealed that he was contacted by another “important” Premier League club this summer but opted to take the Chelsea job.

The Italian, who guided Leicester City to the Championship title last season was the man chosen by Chelsea to replace Mauricio Pochettino, with the Argentine lasting just one season at the club.

It’s a big step up for Maresca who have very little senior coaching experience, but the 44-year-old has learnt from some of the biggest names in the game.

Maresca was contacted by another Premier Leauge club

Maresca is currently in America on Chelsea’s pre-season tour and picked up his first win as manager on Wednesday with the Blues running out 3-0 winners against Club America.

The former Leicester boss has only overseen three games but you can already see signs of an identity and clear style of play which were missing last season.

Next up is a game against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on Saturday and Maresca knows the Spaniard very well having worked as an assistant for him in City’s treble winning season.

Maresca took time out of his busy schedule to discuss his summer break and how he was approached by another Premier League club.

“To be honest since I finished with Leicester, it was after a few days, a few weeks, Chelsea contacted me,” he told The Sun.

“But there was also another important club that contacted me so the summer has been busy.

“I decided for Chelsea, first of all because Chelsea were more aggressive. After two or three meetings they were clear.

“The other one was just one or two approaches and when they saw Chelsea, they asked me: ‘Do we still have time or is it too late?’

“But by then I had already taken my decision.”

Maresca didn’t reveal which club it was but Brighton, Liverpool and West Ham all changed managers whilst Manchester United also conducted a number of interviews before deciding to stick with Erik ten Hag.