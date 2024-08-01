24-year-old has made it clear he wants Man United move despite multiple approaches

Manchester United remain keen on signing Matthijs De Ligt from Bayern Munich this summer.

The 24-year-old Netherlands international has been linked with a move away from Germany and a move to Manchester United is on the cards.

According to HITC, Manchester United are currently in constant contact with the club and the player regarding a potential move. De Ligt has received approaches from multiple clubs this summer, but the player has made it clear that he wants to join Manchester United.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United come forward with an official proposal to sign the defender in the coming weeks. They will need to improve their defensive options this summer. The Old Trafford outfit conceded 58 goals in the league last season and they will need to tighten up at the back if they are serious about winning major trophies in the coming season.

The Dutch international defender will certainly help them improve at the back. He has played under Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in the past and a reunion will be attractive for all parties. The defender will know all about Manchester United’s philosophy under the Dutch manager and he should be able to settle in quickly.

Man United want to sign Noussair Mazraoui as well

Meanwhile, Manchester United are working on a deal to sign his Bayern Munich teammate Noussair Mazraoui as well. They are hoping to sign the full back once Aaron Wan-Bissaka has secured an exit away from the club.

It is evident that Manchester United are determined to improve their defensive unit this summer. It will be interesting to see if they can tighten up at the back and cut out their weaknesses next season.

Manchester United have a talented squad and they should be able to push for major trophies if they can sort out their defensive unit.