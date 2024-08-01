Midfielder spotted at St James’ Park as Newcastle transfer is confirmed

Newcastle United have made one of the best signings of the summer transfer window by signing young talent Rory Finneran from Blackburn Rovers.

Some of the biggest clubs in England were eyeing a move for Finneran but the Magpies won the race to sign him.

Eddie Howe has added Lloyd Kelly, John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos to his squad so far this summer, however, the most exciting signing may well be Finneran joining the club.

The player made his debut for Blackburn Rovers at 15-years-old, 10 months and eight days in January this year.

He confirmed his departure via a post on Instagram:

“I would like to say a massive thank you to all the coaches, staff and my teammates at Blackburn over the past 8 years at the club for supporting and helping me develop. It has been an amazing journey, from signing at u8’s to making my first team debut, I have enjoyed every moment and wish the best for everyone at the club. I felt it was the time for a new challenge and I am very excited for the next step in my career.”

Later, he confirmed his move to Newcastle United through a post on Instagram.

The player has joined the club on an initial scholarship deal and he can sign a professional contract once he turns 17.

He wrote: “Very excited to sign for @nufc. Can’t wait to get started and see what the future holds.”



The player becomes a part of Newcastle’s youth academy as the Magpies continue to add some of the best young talent to their academy.

