More concern for Manchester United as two more players forced off injured during win vs Real Betis

Manchester United are facing a challenging start to the new season as several key players have suffered injuries during their pre-season fixtures.

Most notably, new summer signing Leny Yoro, who United signed last month for around £59m, has been confirmed to be out injured for three months with a suspected broken metatarsal. Yoro sustained the injury during the friendly against Arsenal.

Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund also suffered a hamstring injury in the same match against Arsenal.

Manchester United suffer two more injures

To add to their woes, The Mirror reports that United suffered two more injuries in their friendly against Real Betis on Thursday. Marcus Rashford, who scored from the spot in the 18th minute, was forced off just before the hour mark with an ankle injury.

Brazilian winger Antony also came off hobbling after just 23 minutes of coming on in the second half.

With just a few weeks left until the start of the new season, these injuries have left United worried. Reports suggest that the club might have to enter the market for a new centre-back once again to cope with Yoro’s injury.

Manchester United’s pre-season so far

The Red Devils have had an inconsistent pre-season. Their first game ended in a shock 1-0 defeat to Norwegian side Rosenborg. They bounced back with a 2-0 win over Rangers but then lost 2-1 to Arsenal, followed by a 3-2 win over Betis.

Manager Erik ten Hag will be deeply concerned about the fitness issues plaguing his squad as he prepares for the upcoming season. The pre-season injuries to key players are a significant setback and could force tactical adjustments and potential emergency signings to ensure the team remains competitive.