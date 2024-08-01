Newcastle are in talks with Sheffield United to sign forward William Osula and have made an offer of £15m according to Sky Sports.

It’s been a quiet summer at St James’ Park with Lloyd Kelly and goalkeepers John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos arriving at the club, whilst Lewis Hall’s loan move from Chelsea became permanent.

The Magpies will need further signings if they are to secure qualification for European football and are thought to be in the market for attacking reinforcements.

Newcastle in talks for Osula

Newcastle are believed to be looking for a winger with doubts surrounding the future of Miguel Almiron, and they are thought to be admirers of West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen and Chelsea’s Noni Madueke, with a move for either viewed as highly unlikely.

However, it appears Eddie Howe’s side are close to bolstering their attacking options with Sky Sports reporting they have tabled a bid worth £15m for Osula and are in talks with Sheffield United.

? Newcastle are in advanced talks with Sheffield United for forward William Osula.

? Discussions over a £10m fee + £5m in add ons.

?? 20-year-old Danish U21 who can play winger or striker.#NUFC with @markmcadamtv pic.twitter.com/Gmrq4NNNUB — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 1, 2024

The 20-year-old made 21 Premier League appearances for the Blades last season, but failed to score as they were relegated to the Championship, although he did manage to score three goals in two FA Cup appearances.

Osula, who is a Denmark under-21 international can play as a winger or a striker and that versatility is likely to appeal to Howe.

The forward joined Sheffield United’s academy back in 2018, and had a successful loan spell at Derby during the 2022/2023 campaign in which he scored five goals in 21 appearances.

It appears a deal is close and if Osula does make the switch to St James’ Park he will face stiff competition in the attacking areas.

He would likely be third choice striker behind Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, and would be competing with the likes of Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron if he remains at the club.