“No bids yet” for reliable Man United ace that’s “always been appreciated” – Romano

It’s a hugely important season for Man United and for a variety of reasons.

Once Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS board threw their support behind Erik ten Hag, they’d put a marker in the sand that this was the man they trust to take the club forwards on the pitch.

A stunning FA Cup victory over Man City arguably saved the Dutchman from almost certainly being sacked, because being bombed out of Europe at the earliest possible opportunity last season along with finishing in the club’s lowest ever position in the Premier League wasn’t going to cut it.

Man United ace not going anywhere just yet

Not to mention the Red Devils were the only club in the top eight with a negative goal difference, and all of the negative publicity surrounding the Jadon Sancho affair.

Sir Jim’s endorsement of the coach has meant that the slate has been wiped clean, and the part-owner of the club has already provided his manager with the funds to bring in some players of the highest quality.

Although Leny Yoro has subsequently been injured on United’s pre-season tour and will be out for three months according to Fabrizio Romano, he’s destined to become an Old Trafford great. Ditto Joshua Zirkzee.

? OFFICIAL: Manchester United confirm Leny Yoro is out for three months with a foot injury. Rasmus Højlund, out for 6 weeks with a hamstring problem. pic.twitter.com/5zKSBeJtfd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2024

One player that has always proved to be reliable and yet has often been talked about as someone that could be surplus to requirements is Scott McTominay.

However, supporters might be happy to understand that he doesn’t appear to be going anywhere just yet.

“Also, no bids yet for Scott McTominay,” Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Despite rumours that Fulham have offered £30m for his services, in the last 24h they were busy with the documents on the Smith-Rowe deal and with new signing, Cuenca, from Villarreal – as exclusively revealed.

“McTominay has always been appreciated and for sure Marco Silva likes him a lot, but there’s still no formal bid on the table.”