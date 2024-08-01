Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has arrived in Los Angeles following his transfer to MLS side LAFC.

Giroud signed with the Black and Gold in May as a free agent before seeing out his contract with AC Milan.

But now, the 37-year-old has touched down on US soil — joining former France teammate Hugo Lloris at BMO Stadium — and is expected to make his LAFC debut during the Leagues Cup knockout stages.

“Hi guys. Happy to be in LA and I can’t wait to see you,” Giroud told supporters in a club video.

Giroud ends glittering European career with MLS move

Giroud’s arrival in Major League Soccer brings the curtain down on a stunning career in Europe.

Often underrated, Giroud is the all-time top goalscorer for the French national team with 57 goals in 137 caps, representing Les Bleus at four European Championships and three World Cups — winning the latter in 2018.

At club level, Giroud played for Grenoble, Istres, Tours, Montpellier, Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan. Among his extensive list of major honours are Ligue 1, Champions League, Europa League, Serie A and FA Cup titles.

During Montpellier’s shock title-winning season in 2011/12, Giroud finished as the Ligue 1 top scorer with 21 goals in 36 appearances.

“It is an incredibly exciting day for all associated with LAFC to welcome Olivier, his wife Jennifer, and his family to the club,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a release upon signing Giroud (via MLSsoccer.com).