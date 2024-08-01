Crystal Palace’s €20m offer for brilliant Michael Olise replacement

Ever since Oliver Glasner took over at Crystal Palace, the Eagles have been soaring.

Had the 2023/24 campaign not ended when it did, given how well the South Londoners ended the season, there’s no telling how high they could’ve finished.

Losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich would’ve been a blow, and a potential move for Marc Guehi after his excellent European Championship isn’t likely to appease Palace’s supporters.

Crystal Palace have plenty of competition for Wesley

However, according to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the Eagles transfer plans, Palace have made an opening offer of around €20m along with bonuses for Corinthians’ brilliant 19-year-old Brazilian winger Wesley.

Oliver Glasner is understood to appreciate the talents of the player who Corinthians value at €30m, and Palace are continuing negotiations to make the transfer happen.

Wesley is seen as the natural replacement to Olise, and the Brazilian club will respond to the Premier League outfit regarding the offer shortly.

Palace have plenty of competition for Wesley’s services, however, with CaughtOffside sources understanding that all of Fenerbahce, Napoli, Roma, Nice, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and West Ham are being linked.

Given that the Selhurst Park outfit are the only ones to place a bid for the player at this point in time, it’s possible that being on the front foot will serve them well in this window.

With a month still to go until the marketplace is closed for business for another few months, there’s plenty of time to get a deal over the line.