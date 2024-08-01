Fulham have been actively pursuing a transfer for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Cottagers are eager to secure the services of the Scottish international, and have already made a failed attempt to bring him to Craven Cottage.

Their first offer was said to be worth £15m but that was swiftly rejected by the Red Devils, who are looking for a fee close to £25 to £30m.

As per the latest from The Sun, Fulham have launched a second bid worth £20m, hoping that it would be enough to convince them.

There is reported interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray, as well as Tottenham who have been linked with him in recent weeks.

McTominay’s incredible performances last season

Scott McTominay, 27, is in the final year of his contract with Manchester United, which expires next June. However, the club has the option to extend it by an additional year.

Last season was one of McTominay’s personal best at United, as he contributed to 10 goals and 3 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. His performances included a standout role in United’s FA Cup victory.