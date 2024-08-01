Leeds United are set to lose one of their most important players to West Ham United this summer.

Crysencio Summerville, who was their star player last season, is heading out of the club with the Hammers edging closer to a move to sign him.

Julen Lopetegui have made additions to the defensive and the midfield areas but now he is set to sign a new player who will strengthen the team’s attack.

According to Sean Whetstone, the Championship club could receive £34million from the Premier League club for Summerville.

Leeds will get an initial payment of £25 million from the Irons, which is a huge bargain for West Ham, plus a further £5 million in performance-based add-ons.

The remaining £4 million is associated with an agreement that comes into effect if Summerville is awarded a full senior cap for the Netherlands.

The total fee could reach £34million and it still feels like a bargain for the Hammers as they are getting a creative player who can also score goals for fun.

The Dutchman scored 20 goals in the Championship last season and notched nine assists in 46 games for the Whites.

His fine form was still not enough to earn Leeds United a promotion to the Premier League.

However, it was obvious that a Premier League club would come in for him because such form cannot be ignored for too long.