Tottenham are exploring a move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

It’s been a quiet window for Spurs so far and they have signed three teenagers in Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Min-hyeok Yang, whilst they have also extended Timo Werner’s loan from RB Leipzig.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will need further reinforcements as they try to get back into the Champions League, and will also face the added task of the Europa League next season.

Spurs explore move for Solanke

Spurs, who are currently on their pre-season tour of Japan and Korea are known to be in the market for a striker as they look to ease the goal-scoring burden on Son Heung-min.

They have Brazil international Richarlison among their ranks, but the former Everton man hasn’t lived up to expectations following his arrival for £60m two years ago.

The north London outfit have been linked with a host of names including Ivan Toney and Jonathan David but nothing has materialised yet.

However, Romano has provided an update on Spurs’ hunt for a striker and revealed they are exploring a move for Solanke.

He took to X.com and said:

“EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham explore move for Dominic Solanke, he’s among targets for Spurs. Difficult deal as he’s key player for #AFCB, no formal bid to Bournemouth so far. Spurs exploring options to bring in new striker and potentially new winger, based on opportunities.”

Solanke enjoyed a productive campaign for the Cherries, scoring 19 Premier League goals in 38 appearances as Bournemouth finished 12th last season.

The 26-year-old has been at Bournemouth since 2019 following his move from Liverpool and is under contract on the south coast until 2027.

It’s been reported that Solanke has a £65m release clause in his contract that can only be activated by certain clubs, although it’s unclear who those clubs are.