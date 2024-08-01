Tottenham keeping track of the situation as rivals step up talks to sign 17-goal star

Tottenham Hotspur remain keen on Victor Osimhen as the Napoli striker continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are looking to sign the 25-year-old as well and they are currently in negotiations to get the deal done.

Tottenham are keeping track of the situation and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official proposal to sign the Nigerian striker. The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best strikers in European football and he scored 17 goals in all competitions last season.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can beat Chelsea to his signature. The 25-year-old could transform the North London club in the attack if he joins them. They have missed a clinical presence like him since the departure of Harry Kane.

Tottenham need a reliable goalscorer in their ranks and the 25-year-old would be the ideal acquisition. He has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he will want to join an ambitious club capable of pushing for major trophies.

Tottenham and Chelsea keen on Osimhen

Tottenham have asked to be kept informed on the striker’s situation and they would be willing to offer some of their players in exchange for the Nigerian.

Chelsea are hoping to sign him in a player-plus-cash deal as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

Meanwhile, the report states that Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is desperate to sign a new striker this summer. Tottenham are keeping tabs on Jonathan David as well.

Osimhen is at the peak of his powers and he will look to push for major trophies in the coming seasons. A move to Tottenham or Chelsea will be an exciting opportunity and he would get to test himself at a higher level with them.