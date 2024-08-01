Tottenham step up efforts to sign Premier League winger Guardiola called ‘incredible’

Tottenham are looking to add one of the best wingers in the Premier League to their squad.

The North London club have signed Archie Gray from Leeds United this summer while also completing another loan move for Timo Werner.

However, there is a need to add more attacking firepower to the squad and manager Ange Postecoglou realises that.

Spurs finished fifth in the league last season after their late season form dropped drastically that allowed Aston Villa to finish above them and qualify for the Champions League.

According to Football Transfers, Tottenham have stepped up their efforts to complete the signing of winger Pedro Neto from Wolves.

The Premier League club have reportedly held talks with Neto over personal terms, as per the report.

During his time at Molineux, the 24-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance; in 20 Premier League appearances last season, he registered two goals and nine assists.

His form has attracted the attention of the biggest Premier League clubs with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal all monitoring his progress.

Postecoglou wants to freshen up his attack and he sees Neto as the ideal player who can help the club in the final third next season.

Spurs looked out of ideas in the latter stages of last season and Neto could be the player to provide them the spark they were missing.

Tottenham face competition from Arsenal for Pedro Neto

The report mentions interest from Arsenal, Tottenham’s Premier League rivals, as the Gunners are looking for Bukayo Saka’s back up.

The reason behind Spurs focusing on signing Neto is because their talks to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace have stalled.

Postecoglou’s team would be ideal for Neto as they can provide him more playing time as compared to the Gunners.

Back in 2021, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola called Neto “an incredible player”, as quoted by Talksport.