West Ham United could make “signing of the summer” for just £33m

West Ham United have been active in the transfer window this summer.

After the arrival of new manager Julen Lopetegui, the Hammers have shown ambition in the transfer market.

They have managed to sign Max Kilman, Max Guilherme and Wes Foderingham so far and a deal to sign Crysencio Summerville is edging closer, according to the BBC.

The above signings would add defensive stability to the team as well as creativity and goals to their attack.

They are expected to bring more players as Lopetegui is eyeing a overhaul of his squad by bringing in players who would suit his playing style, which is completely different to what David Moyes deployed at the London Stadium.

Sebastien Vidal claims that West Ham are about to launch a fresh £33 million bid for N’Golo Kante.

The former Chelsea midfielder, who is currently playing in Saudi Arabia for Al-Ittihad, performed well for the France national team at the Euros this summer and his fine form has caught the attention of the Premier League club.

According to former player Frank McAvennie, who was talking to West Ham Zone about the potential signing of Kante, the French midfielder could be the “signing of the summer”.

He said:

“Brilliant. It would be the best signing I’ve seen the club do for a while. I like him – he’s the kind of player we need. He just stops everything, it’d be great for West Ham.

“Kante for £33million? Bring him in. He’s a wonderful talent. At the Euros, he was outstanding, even despite playing in Saudi. It would be a dream for me. I’ve never seen him let down Chelsea or France. It would be the signing of the summer if we got him.”

N’Golo Kante would be a valuable addition to West Ham United

The defensive midfielder has plenty of experience in the Premier League after playing for Leicester City and Chelsea.

Kante won the league title with both the clubs and he was their star performer in their title winning seasons.

He can add composure, experience and steel to the West Ham midfield, something they have lacked in recent years.