Arsenal are one of the front runners to sign French midfielder Adrien Rabiot according to reports in Italy.

It’s been a quiet summer for the Gunners so far with Italy international Riccardo Calafiori the only arrival at the club.

Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his squad to ensure Arsenal don’t miss out on the Premier League title for a third consecutive year.

Arsenal one of the favourites for Rabiot

Rabiot is currently a free agent after his contract with Juventus expired and he’s been linked with a move to Manchester United.

However, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport Arsenal are one of three clubs who are in contention to sign the 29-year-old.

The report adds that both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are interested in the France international whilst AC Milan considered a move before switching their focus to Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana.

The Frenchman is represented by his mother Veronique Rabiot and she said that the midfielder is attracting interest from more than one club.

“In fact, I am talking to certain clubs, but then some media attribute to me contacts with other teams that I do not speak to,” she told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“So I suppose that other people speak for me. But since the beginning of Adrien’s career I have been the only interlocutor with the clubs, and if a club has any interest they must speak directly to me.”

Rabiot is believed to want Champions League football which would hand the Gunners an advantage over the likes of United who are playing in the Europa League.

Arsenal are thought to be closing in on a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, who won the Euros with Spain this summer.

It’s understood the 28-year-old will join in a deal worth more than €30m and will sign a long term deal at the Emirates.