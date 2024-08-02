Arsenal join Chelsea in the race for Englishman with six goals & 10 assists last season

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 24-year-old had an impressive campaign with Nottingham Forest last season and his performances have attracted the attention of clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

However, a report from HITC claims that Nottingham Forest are not keen on selling the player this summer and the 24-year-old is happy at the City Ground.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to test their resolve with an offer this summer. Arsenal could certainly use more creativity and drive in the midfield. Gibbs-White will add goals, creativity, and flair to the side. He is versatile enough to operate in the central areas as well as on the flanks.

He is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an instant impact at the North London club. The report states that the midfielder is likely to cost in excess of £48 million.

Chelsea want to sign Morgan Gibbs-White

Meanwhile, Chelsea are keen on the player as well. The Blues will need to improve their squad if they are serious about challenging for major trophies. The 24-year-old midfielder could certainly improve them and he would add a new dimension to their midfield. He scored six goals and picked up 10 assists last season.

The player could be tempted to join big clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea this summer. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. It is evident that the player is unlikely to be cheap acquisition and any club hoping to sign and will have to shell out a premium.

The 24-year-old has the ability to play for the biggest clubs in the country and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Arsenal and Chelsea could provide him with the platform to push for major trophies.