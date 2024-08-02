“Really, really close” – Arsenal fans will be delighted by Fabrizio Romano’s latest transfer news

As Arsenal attempt to topple Premier League champions, Man City, in 2024/25, news that the club are close to another new signing will delight their supporters.

Although the English top-flight title has eluded the Gunners since Mikel Arteta took over, the North Londoners are getting closer and closer to landing the prized silverware.

It’s a given that the Spaniard will want his squad at it again from the first whistle of the new season, and breathing down the necks of Pep Guardiola’s side throughout the campaign.

Arsenal closing in on a second summer signing

Though the club have been relatively quiet in the transfer window to this point, there’s a cogent argument that Arsenal only need to add one or two carefully planned additions to the squad they already had.

More simply, Edu and Arteta don’t need to spend money for the sake of it, though it will be utilised if the right players come up for transfer.

One of those is Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino, and it seems that he could soon be celebrating a move to the Emirates Stadium.

“Let me say that Arsenal are really closing in on the deal for Mikel Merino and let me clarify that the package is going to be something around €30m,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“We’ll understand in the structure of the deal in the next days, but the agreement between Arsenal and Real Sociedad is really, really close. Everything is proceeding to the final stages.”

Whether or not Arsenal have any other targets that they’ll try to bring in before the window closes isn’t known at present, though the additions of both Merino and Calafiori would clearly make them a force to be reckoned with.

One or two sales to balance the books wouldn’t go amiss either, and with almost a month left of the window, there’s plenty of time to do more business.