Arsenal remain keen on signing Mikel Merino this summer.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo (h/t SportWitness), Arsenal are yet to submit a formal offer for the Spanish international midfielder but they are ready to push hard for his signature.

The north London club are yet to open talks with Real Sociedad over the Euro 2024 winner and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official proposal in the coming weeks.

Atletico Madrid are keen on signing the player as well and they have already submitted an offer to Real Sociedad. However, the 28-year-old midfielder has turned them down. It will be interesting to see if he is keen on a return to the Premier League with Arsenal this summer.

He has played in English football before with Newcastle United. Merino has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he could be a key player for Arsenal if he joins them.

Jorginho is at the twilight stage of his career and Thomas Partey has had his fair share of injury problems. Arsenal need to bring in a deep-lying midfielder who can partner Declan Rice and control the tempo of the game from the deep.

Arsenal move would be ideal for Mikel Merino

Merino would be the ideal acquisition for them and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get the deal done. The Spanish midfielder is at the peak of his powers and he could be tempted to try out a new challenge at this stage of his career.

Arsenal will be hoping to push for the league title next season. They need to improve their squad if they want to beat Manchester City to the title and signing a quality central midfielder should be one of their priorities. They should look to bring in a quality striker as well.

Arsenal have a quality squad at their disposal but they need more depth in order to do well across multiple competitions. Someone like Merino will help them rotate their current options without a significant drop off in quality.