Arsenal in talks to sign winger who has been compared to club legend Thierry Henry

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta still has some business to do in the transfer window this summer.

The Gunners have made David Raya’s signing permanent and managed to win the race to sign defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The North Londoners are edging closer to a move to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad this summer after his impressive showing for Spain at Euro 2024.

Apart from that, Arteta is keen to add depth and quality to his wide positions as he looks for players who can provide competition to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as well as act as a back up for them.

According to La Stampa, via Tutto Juve, the Premier League giants are in talks with Juventus star Federico Chiesa’s agent.

The Old Lady have decided to cash in on the player who is set to become a free agent next summer and Arsenal have emerged as one of his next possible destinations.

The winger scored nine goals for the Italian giants in Serie A last season in 33 matches.

His pace, dribbling skills and finishing ability is being eyed by not just Arsenal but other top Premier League clubs as well.

A move away from Juventus is looking like a certainty for the pacey Italy international.

Thiago Motta has arrived as the new manager of Juventus and the player is reportedly not in his plans for the future.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea are all interested in signing the player this summer who is available for a fee of just £25m.

Federico Chiesa will add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack

Chiesa is a player who can play in all positions in the attack, making his versatility a huge asset for whoever signs him this summer.

The Italian winger has been compared to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry in the past by La Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia.

Henry became a centre-forward after starting his career as a winger and Chiesa has been tipped to do the same by former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The Gunners would be more than happy to sign the player and considering the price he is available for, he would be a bargain signing.