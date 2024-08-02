Marseille are ‘accelerating’ in their bid to sign Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah this summer, according to reports.

Nketiah is a product of the Arsenal youth system, joining in 2015 after leaving Chelsea. The striker began to break into the senior set-up during the 2017/18 season and to date, has scored 38 goals in 168 appearances for the club across all competitions — with a five-goal, 19-game loan spell at Leeds United in 2019 along the way.

Now 25 years old, Nketiah has been Mikel Arteta’s go-to back-up striker over the last few years but is now keen to find a club where he can be a consistent starter.

Ligue 1 side Marseille have been heavily linked with a move this summer and according to French outlet L’Equipe (via Get Football News France), they are ‘accelerating’ their push.

The report states that Marseille have sent an opening proposal to the Gunners for Nketiah, while they’ve already reached an agreement with the player on personal terms.

L’Equipe states that Nketiah — who has picked up FA Cup and Community Shield medals during his time with Arsenal — is keen on the move, which would be a loan with a mandatory purchase option at the end of the deal worth €20m (£17m).

Marseille have allowed a host of centre-forwards to leave the club this summer, including former Arsenal goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Portuguese striker Vitinha, and Iliman Ndiaye — the latter joining Everton.

At present, Cameroon international Faris Moumbagna is their only senior No.9 but scored just four goals in 20 appearances for the club last season following his January arrival from Bodo/Glimt.