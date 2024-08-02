Aston Villa reach agreement to sign £325k-a-week goal machine

Aston Villa are looking to sign a new attacker this summer and going by the latest reports, they have reached an agreement to sign a prominent name.

The Midlands club currently have the options of Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran in attack but with the latter looking likely to leave the club, they need a new addition to their squad in the attacking position.

According to reports in Italy, cited by Sport Witness, the Premier League club have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The Belgium international has no future at the club and the Blues have decided to cash in on him.

The striker, who earns £325,000-a-week, has spent the last few seasons away from Chelsea on loan in the Serie A.

His time at Inter Milan and Roma has been much better than his time at Stamford Bridge.

Now, new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has decided that the attacker is not a part of his plans for the upcoming season.

The striker prefers to join Serie A giants Napoli and play under his former manager Antonio Conte.

But Unai Emery has made his move to bring the attacker to Villa Park, now it is up to the striker to decide where he wants to play next season.

Watkins would remain the first choice attacker at the club after scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists in the league last season.

Lukaku would come to provide competition to Watkins and add another option in the Villa attack.