Chelsea are interested in signing the Gremio attacking midfielder Gabriel Mec.

According to UOL, Chelsea officials are currently in Brazil in order to get a deal done for the 16-year-old attacking midfielder.

The Brazilian club is holding out for a fee of around €20 million for the talented young attacker and it remains to be seen whether they can reach an agreement. Gabriel Mec will not be able to join up with Chelsea until 2026 because of his age. He won’t be able to arrive in the United Kingdom until he turns 18 years old.

The highly-rated attacking midfielder is likely to continue with Gremio even after the deal with Chelsea is done. He will be able to continue his development with regular football at the Brazilian club for now.

Man United keeping tabs on Gabriel Mec

Meanwhile, Chelsea is not the only club looking to sign him and they could face competition from Manchester United. The report from UOL claims that the Red Devils have looked at the youngster and it remains to be seen whether they follow up with an official proposal to sign him.

The reported €20 million asking price should not be a problem for a club with their resources. Manchester United are hoping to build a squad for the future and they will look to secure the signature of the 16-year-old attacking midfielder.

Gabriel Mec has the quality to develop into a top class player for both English clubs and he could prove to be a major bargain at €20 million if he manages to fulfil his tremendous potential.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players since the change of ownership. They have invested in a number of young talents and they are looking to add to the formidable pool of youth players already at the club.

The 16-year-old Brazilian would be a solid long term investment for them and it remains to be seen whether he can fulfil his potential with the Blues.