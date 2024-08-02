Exclusive: Next week crucial for Manchester United and Adrien Rabiot

As we head into the final week of pre-season for English Premier League clubs, it’s a crucial moment for Adrien Rabiot and potential suitors, Man United.

The French international’s representatives have already held talks with the Red Devils, Liverpool and Arsenal, and according to CaughtOffside sources, another round of discussions will take place next week.

Rabiot’s contract and salary demands -10/15 million euros annually and a 3-year contract – are already known by the three English top-flight outfits, and they won’t face competition from Spanish giants, Real Madrid, for his services as Los Blancos have turned down the opportunity to sign him sources indicate.

Adrien Rabiot could know by next week where he’s playing next season

Their city rivals, Atletico, are planning to make a move for the player, though there is an understanding that it will be difficult for the Rojiblancos to get close to the salary that the Premier League clubs can offer.

Erik Ten Hag and Mikel Arteta are known to appreciate Rabiot’s level of performance, and the fact that the French international is a free agent presents an attractive opportunity for both Arsenal and United.

Adrien Rabiot is wanted by a host of clubs

The Gunners are on the verge of signing Mikel Merino, however, and this is likely to impact upon whether they follow up with the transfer of the former Juventus man.

Rabiot’s former club, Paris Saint-Germain, will not be entering into negotiations to re-sign him according to CaughtOffside sources, nor will Italian giants, AC Milan, be prioritising a transfer for him.

Clearly, with a fortnight until the start of the 2024/25 season, it’s imperative for all parties to close a deal soonest.

At present, the race remains open, but with crucial days ahead, we could find out Rabiot’s new playing destination in the not too distant future.

