Man City, Arsenal-linked Dani Olmo has made his transfer decision

Dani Olmo is ‘pushing’ for a transfer to FC Barcelona this summer, according to Matteo Moretto.

Olmo’s stock has risen dramatically over the summer after he notched three goals and two assists to help fire Spain to glory at Euro 2024 — sharing the Top Scorer Award with five other players, including Harry Kane, Cody Gakpo and Jamal Musiala.

And it’s not like Olmo was an unfancied player to begin with, considering he’s registered 29 goals and 34 assists in 148 appearances for RB Leipzig since signing from Dinamo Zagreb in January 2020.

Olmo has been linked with a host of Premier League giants in recent months, including Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

However, it’s Barcelona who have emerged as the frontrunner for his signature. It looks like the Blaugrana are closing in on a deal, with Olmo ‘pushing’ for a return to the club where he spent seven years as a youth player.

Olmo ‘only wants to go to Barcelona’

“Barcelona already have an agreement in principle with Dani Olmo, and the player only wants to go to Barcelona, and he is putting pressure on RB Leipzig to make the deal happen,” Moretto told Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing. “Barcelona have almost offered the €60m asking price, the last offer we have information on was €55m, plus €4m in easy variables, and €3m that were harder to achieve.

“I believe they are still discussing the bonuses and the payment schedule, and it may be that Barcelona need to up their offer a little. The clubs are negotiating though, and clearly, Leipzig will try to make as much money as they can on a player that is key for them.

“The talks are heading in the right direction though, and I think will come down to how much Barcelona pay in bonuses and how much in a fixed fee, perhaps altering that.

“The player is pushing for the move, Barcelona are very confident in doing the deal and think it could happen, and then there’s Leipzig — they know Olmo wants to go, so they will negotiate, but right now, there is optimism.”