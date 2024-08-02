“Deal might happen..” – Journalist provides surprising update about Liverpool target

Liverpool are yet to make their first signing of the summer transfer window.

The Reds have been quiet this summer in terms of their transfer business despite losing experienced players like Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara this summer.

They have been linked with a number of players but right now, they are not closer to make any new signing.

One of the players linked with Liverpool is Newcastle United and England winger Anthony Gordon.

The Magpies faced issues regarding Profit and Sustainability Rules and they considered selling Gordon to Liverpool.

However, their issues were resolved with the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson and then they decided to keep the England international at the club.

However, the Reds have received a major boost to still complete the signing of the pacey winger.

The player is keen on a move to Anfield and a transfer might still materialise according to ESPN journalist Mark Ogden.

“Anthony Gordon is a player that Liverpool like and I think that deal might happen before the window closes at the end of August, definitely,” says Ogden.

“Newcastle would get the money to come in and add to the squad in terms of signing players. Like a lot of clubs, they’re not struggling with PSR, but they need to move people around,” he adds.

“Liverpool are keen on Anthony Gordon. Anthony Gordon I’ve been told is keen on going to Liverpool. We’ve got a month to go before the window closes and Liverpool need to get some players in.”

After a slow summer, Liverpool fans can get excited about this transfer saga.

If they can manage to sign Gordon this summer, it would be a statement signing from the Reds and it would further display their intent to strengthen their attack.

The former Everton player is a boyhood Liverpool fan and he would be making his dream come true if he moves to Anfield.

Anthony Gordon would be a valuable addition to Liverpool

Gordon has shown since his move to Newcastle that he can perform at the top level and not only score goals but also create chances for his teammates.

In 35 Premier League matches last season, the player scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in a hugely successful individual season for the Magpies.

Newcastle would get the money they need in order to conduct their transfer business while the Reds will get a player who has the potential to become world class in the future.

It could work out well for all the parties involved.