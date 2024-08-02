Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia is set to be sidelined for a further two months before he can return to action.

The 24-year-old defender missed the whole of last season with a knee injury and manager Erik Ten Hag has now revealed via Samuel Luckhurst that the player is progressing in terms of fitness and he should return to action in a couple of months.

Manchester United were lacking in depth in the left-back department last season and the return of Malacia will come as a major boost for them. The Dutch international will be hoping to regain his form and confidence in the coming months.

Although Manchester United have Luke Shaw at their disposal, the England international is injury-prone as well and the Red Devils need more options.

Man United need more depth in the side

Manchester United will be hoping to push for the league title next season and they need a deeper squad with more quality. Having players like Malacia back in action would be a major boost for the club.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to invest in a quality left back before the new season begins. Even though Malacia will return to action in a couple of months, he will need time to regain his sharpness. He might not be at his best until the second half of the season.

Manchester United have a quality squad at the disposal and they are expected to compete with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City for the major trophies. They managed to win the FA Cup last season and they will look to win a major trophy in the upcoming season as well.