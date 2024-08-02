According to Callum Davis of The Athletic, Newcastle United and Sheffield United have agreed terms on William Osula’s signing, which will cost about £10 million with the possibility of add-ons worth an extra £5 million.

Over the next 24 hours, Osula will fly to Tyneside to complete a medical and finalise his relocation, possibly over the weekend or at the beginning of next week.

Personal terms will be discussed during this time.

The 20-year-old attacker, who is capable of playing both as a forward and as a winger, is expected to join Eddie Howe’s team once the contract is finalised.

Osula will provide support for Alexander Isak and has primarily played as a striker for Sheffield United.

After signing free agent Lloyd Kelly, goalkeepers John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos, young player Miodrag Pivas, and former Chelsea loanee Lewis Hall, who signed permanently this summer, this will be Newcastle’s sixth summer signing.

Osula will make an effort to get into the starting lineup because Newcastle’s recruitment team were pleased with the speed at which he progressed at Sheffield United over the last year.

Howe has stated that he wants to add at least two players to the first team this summer, with the main goal being to add a right-sided centre-back.