Fiorentina ‘evaluating’ move for Manchester United legend on free transfer

Fiorentina are ‘evaluating’ a move for former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, according to Matteo Moretto.

The veteran Spanish goalkeeper spent the entire 2023/24 season as a free agent following the expiry of his Manchester United contract.

However, still only 33 years old, De Gea — who won Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League titles during his stay at Old Trafford — hasn’t called time on his career and with 45 caps for Spain and over 600 appearances under his belt for Man Utd and Atletico Madrid combined, he surely remains an attractive prospect for clubs needing an experienced goalkeeper.

Even his market value doesn’t seem to have taken too much of a hit, still standing at €5m according to Transfermarkt.

Rumours have come and gone in recent months regarding De Gea, with a move to Genoa most recently falling through according to reports.

However, according to Moretto, fellow Serie A side Fiorentina are still considering the Atletico Madrid youth product as an option.

“There’s the David de Gea matter for the goalkeeper spot,” Moretto told Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing. “He was offered to them, they are evaluating him as an option, but they have not taken a decision yet on whether to go to him.”

It’s proving to be a busy summer for the back-to-back UEFA Conference League runners-up — who finished eighth in Serie A last season — with Moise Kean, Andrea Colpani and Marin Pongracic already arriving, while Nikola Milenkovic, Gaetano Castrovilli and Alfred Duncan are among a host of players to leave the club.