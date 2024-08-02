Former Crystal Palace flop’s move to Champions League club ‘all but done’

Alexander Sorloth’s transfer from Villarreal to Atletico Madrid is ‘all but done’, according to Matteo Moretto.

The 53-time Norway international is something of a journeyman, with Crystal Palace, Gent, Trabzonspor and RB Leipzig just a handful of his former clubs.

His spell with the former in the Premier League didn’t go to plan, with the striker managing just one goal in 20 appearances across all competitions during the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons.

However, Sorloth enjoyed a wonderful 2023/24 campaign, netting 23 goals in 34 La Liga appearances for Villarreal to come second only to Girona’s Artem Dovbyk (24) in the Golden Boot race, while his record extended to 26 goals in 41 outings across all competitions.

That form has caught the attention of Atletico Madrid, who are on the lookout for a new striker following the departures of Alvaro Morata to AC Milan and Memphis Depay at the end of his contract.

Sorloth on the verge of Atletico Madrid transfer

According to Moretto, Sorloth is on the verge of completing a move to Metropolitano Stadium to become Atletico Madrid’s starting striker.

All that is left to solve is Villarreal’s search for a replacement, with Getafe’s Borja Mayoral — who scored 15 goals in 27 La Liga appearances last season — their prime target.

“Atletico Madrid have the signing of Alexander Sorloth practically sealed, and they want him to be their number nine for the next few years. There’s even an agreement in principle on terms, but they are waiting until Villarreal tie up a replacement,” Moretto told Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

“Right now they (Villarreal) are set on Borja Mayoral at Getafe, and trying to wrestle him from the grasps of Real Sociedad.

“They have been in talks for Mayoral for weeks, but have not managed to close the deal, as Umar Sadiq remains at the club, and has not left.

“Sorloth is all but done.”